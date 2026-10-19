Zelensky says Trump administration pressuring Ukraine to back down
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the US is pressuring Ukraine to back down against Russia.
He claims the Trump administration is slowing Starlink internet and delaying Patriot missile deliveries, hoping to push Kyiv into making concessions.
Zelensky even offered to pause strikes on Russian refineries if the US steps up support with more air-defense systems.
Trump Putin diesel deal heightens tensions
Things got tense after a deal between Trump and Putin: the US agreed not to tighten sanctions on Russia in exchange for diesel fuel supplies.
Meanwhile, Ukraine hasn't stopped hitting Russian refineries, even as Ukraine said Russian forces hit substations over the weekend, leaving tens of thousands of families without electricity.
With US midterm elections coming up on November 3, Zelensky worries American support could shift but remains hopeful that ties with the US could improve once the midterms are over.