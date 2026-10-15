Zelenskyy accuses Elon Musk's Starlink of deliberately slowing Ukraine internet
World
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Elon Musk's Starlink is deliberately slowing internet in Ukraine, making it tougher for its military as Russian attacks ramp up.
He told the Financial Times the timing feels suspicious, since it lines up with a surge in Russian offensives.
Zelenskyy announces targeting of Russian refineries
To push back, Zelenskyy announced Ukraine will now target Russian refineries, something it had held off on before, to keep its defenses strong.
He also warned that any quick peace talks with Russia (like those suggested by President Trump) could just encourage more aggression from Putin.
Zelenskyy stressed that steady international support is crucial to avoid giving Russia an upper hand.