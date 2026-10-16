Zelenskyy and Macron announce Freyja defense for Ukraine's energy grid
World
Ukraine is getting ready to roll out the French-made Freyja missile defense system by the end of this year.
Announced after a meeting between President Zelenskyy and French President Macron, the move aims to help protect Ukraine's energy grid and civilian areas from ongoing Russian attacks.
France shares production licenses with Ukraine
The partnership goes further: France is sharing production licenses so Ukraine can start making more military gear at home, cutting down on delays and outside influence.
Plus, France is stepping in with extra support for Ukraine's combat aviation, showing both countries are in it for the long haul as Ukraine continues to defend itself.