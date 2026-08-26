Musk awarded Order of Freedom, one of Ukraine's highest honors
What's the story
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded SpaceX owner Elon Musk the Order of Freedom, one of Ukraine's highest state honors. The presidential decree praised Musk "for outstanding personal contributions to protecting human life and freedom, and for developing relations between the peoples of Ukraine and the United States." The award comes as part of Ukraine's efforts to expand its use of Starlink terminals provided by Musk's company.
Communication lifeline
Starlink's role in Ukraine war
Musk activated the Starlink satellite internet service over Ukraine soon after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.
The system has since become a vital communication lifeline for both military and civilian purposes.
It is now deeply embedded in Ukraine's military operations, with commanders and soldiers using it to communicate and coordinate operations.
The technology has also been integrated into drone operations, helping operators stay connected over longer distances.
Drone success
Disrupting Russian operations
Ukraine's access to Starlink has been credited with the early successes of its drone campaign earlier this year.
The system caught Russian forces off guard and disrupted their logistics lines.
Musk has permitted Ukrainians to use Starlink within their own territory, even in regions occupied by Russian forces. However, he has restricted its use inside Russia.
Strategic move
Strategic battlefield advantage
Earlier this year, SpaceX agreed to Kyiv's requests and blocked unauthorized Starlink terminals being used by Russian forces in occupied territory.
This strategic move has bolstered Ukraine's position, putting pressure on Russian logistics in Crimea and giving Ukrainian forces some battlefield momentum not seen since the counteroffensives around Kherson and Kharkiv in late 2022.
However, this dependence on Starlink has also raised concerns in Kyiv as Musk's decisions can directly affect Ukraine's military capabilities.
Expansion request
Controversial request to use Starlink over Russia
Ukraine has requested to use Starlink over Russian territory as it plans to attack targets such as launchers for ballistic missiles that are wreaking destruction on Ukrainian cities.
Zelenskyy said he was told Musk opposed the move as a "major escalation" of the war, but that Ukraine had "started to receive a different, more encouraging feedback."
Using Starlink over Russian territory could reduce capabilities that Russia is relying on to prolong the war.