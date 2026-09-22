Zelenskyy backs US allowing 100% tariffs on Russian oil/gas buyers
World
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is backing a new US law that allows up to 100% tariffs on countries buying Russian oil and gas.
Signed by President Donald Trump this month, the move is aimed at cutting off money that fuels Russia's military, and it could shake things up for big buyers like India and China.
Zelenskyy thanks senators, India reviews tariffs
During his recent US visit, Zelenskyy met with senators and thanked them for their strong bipartisan support for Ukraine and the sanctions bill.
The law has strong bipartisan support in Congress.
Meanwhile, India is taking a closer look at how these rules might impact its own energy needs and relationship with the US as officials say they want to protect both their economy and energy security.