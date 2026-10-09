Zelenskyy criticizes US demands Starlink access after attacks killed 78
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is openly frustrated with the US saying its support just isn't cutting it as Russian strikes on Ukraine ramp up.
After deadly attacks across Ukraine killed 78 people and wounded 215 over the previous two days, he's urging the US to give Ukraine better access to Starlink satellites, key technology for defending against missile launches.
Zelenskyy questions US Russia ties
Zelenskyy also questioned how the US can talk about peace while considering economic ties with Russia, asking, "One cannot, on the one hand, negotiate with the Russians about future economic projects, whilst on the other hand say that we find ourselves in some sort of... diplomatic stalemate," and "So where's the truth here, where's the honesty? Where's the stalemate?... That's called unwillingness."
Meanwhile, Russian air raids are hitting more civilian areas and damaging essential services in Kyiv and the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, making things even tougher as winter approaches.