Zelenskyy labels Russian drone strikes terrorism, backs Lindsey Graham Act
Ukraine's president, Zelenskyy, is calling Russia out for ramping up drone attacks across the country, labeling them "terrorism."
He says these strikes are hitting places like markets and schools, breaking Russia's promises to ease off.
Zelenskyy now wants tougher sanctions through the Lindsey Graham Act to push Russia to stop.
Russian strikes kill 8 in Ukraine
The latest wave of Russian attacks killed eight people across Ukraine and injured nine in Kyiv, including a child.
Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile service provider, wasn't spared.
Meanwhile, things are getting more complicated: South Korea is pressing Ukraine for answers after reports surfaced about two North Korean prisoners of war being transferred to South Korea, highlighting just how tangled this conflict has become.