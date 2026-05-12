Zelenskyy's ex-chief of staff named in corruption probe

Andriy Yermak, the former Chief of Staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy , has been named a suspect in a high-profile corruption investigation. The anti-corruption agencies of Ukraine have alleged that Yermak was part of a criminal group that laundered around $10.5 million through an elite housing project near Kyiv. Although the agencies did not officially name him due to legal restrictions, local media widely identified him as the suspect, as per ﻿The Guardian.

Investigation details Allegations extend to former business partner, deputy prime minister The corruption probe is part of a larger investigation into high-level graft that was first revealed last November. The probe also includes allegations against a former business partner of Zelenskyy, who is accused of running a $100 million kickback scheme at the state atomic agency. A former deputy prime minister and close ally of Zelenskyy has also been charged in this case.

Political impact Yermak was once Zelenskyy's most powerful ally Yermak was considered one of the most powerful figures in Ukraine after Zelenskyy, despite being unelected. He was a regular presence at public events with the president and served as Kyiv's chief negotiator in US-backed peace talks with Russia. His resignation last year came amid a government reshuffle aimed at restoring confidence in the president's office, which has faced criticism over centralized power.

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