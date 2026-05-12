Zelenskyy's ex-chief of staff named in corruption probe
What's the story
Andriy Yermak, the former Chief of Staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has been named a suspect in a high-profile corruption investigation. The anti-corruption agencies of Ukraine have alleged that Yermak was part of a criminal group that laundered around $10.5 million through an elite housing project near Kyiv. Although the agencies did not officially name him due to legal restrictions, local media widely identified him as the suspect, as per The Guardian.
Investigation details
Allegations extend to former business partner, deputy prime minister
The corruption probe is part of a larger investigation into high-level graft that was first revealed last November. The probe also includes allegations against a former business partner of Zelenskyy, who is accused of running a $100 million kickback scheme at the state atomic agency. A former deputy prime minister and close ally of Zelenskyy has also been charged in this case.
Political impact
Yermak was once Zelenskyy's most powerful ally
Yermak was considered one of the most powerful figures in Ukraine after Zelenskyy, despite being unelected. He was a regular presence at public events with the president and served as Kyiv's chief negotiator in US-backed peace talks with Russia. His resignation last year came amid a government reshuffle aimed at restoring confidence in the president's office, which has faced criticism over centralized power.
Denial issued
Yermak denies allegations, says he doesn't own real estate
In a statement to Ukrainian outlet Radio Liberty, Yermak denied owning any real estate at the housing development involved in the case. However, he did not comment further on the allegations against him. Dmytro Lytvyn, Zelenskyy's communications adviser, said it was too early to comment on Yermak's suspicion as procedural actions are still ongoing.