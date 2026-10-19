Zelenskyy says US gave no warning before Kyiv power strikes

Zelenskyy's frustration comes after President Trump waived a sweeping package of sanctions on Russia, hoping for peace talks, a move that hasn't gone over well in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy shared that once again, "there was no warning from our partners," saying things are getting worse.

The US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, admitted there might be issues with early warning systems and said they're being looked into.

There are also worries about delayed weapons and support services like Starlink, making things even tougher for Ukraine's defense.