Zhang and Xuan expected to face child abuse conspiracy charges
A California couple, Silvia Zhang and Guojun Xuan, are expected to face conspiracy to commit child abuse charges after authorities uncovered a surrogacy scheme involving at least 21 young children.
The case came to light when their two-month-old child, a hospital reported, had a traumatic head injury, leading to the couple's arrest back in May 2025.
Authorities found 21 children across locations
Investigators found 15 children living in Zhang and Xuan's luxury Arcadia home and six more at other locations, ranging in age from two months to 13 years, with most between one and three.
Police believe only one or two were actually born by Zhang; the rest came from surrogates.
California is a surrogacy-friendly state with clear laws governing the process.
Couple expected to face conspiracy charges
Zhang and Xuan are expected to face conspiracy to commit child abuse charges.