Zhytomyr teen arrested for allegedly poisoning 2 soldiers with methadone
World
A 17-year-old girl in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, has been arrested for allegedly helping Russia's security services poison Ukrainian soldiers.
Police say she sent methadone-laced capsules to troops via Telegram on a Russian handler's orders, leading to the deaths of two soldiers.
She was reportedly paid about $111 for her involvement.
Ukrainian officials prevent 4 potential deaths
Ukrainian officials have identified other people who received these toxic packages, helping stop four more potential deaths.
The police are urging everyone not to accept unknown substances, especially with ongoing threats like this.
The case also highlights growing concerns about both sides using minors in sabotage since the war began in 2022.