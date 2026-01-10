Zohran Mamdani calls Hamas 'terrorist organization' amid protests outside synagogue

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has condemned pro-Hamas chants outside a synagogue at a protest in Queens. The demonstration, organized by the Palestinian Assembly for Liberation (PAL-Awda), took place outside a synagogue and included chants like "Say it loud, say it clear, we support Hamas here." Responding to the protest, Mamdani said such rhetoric is "wrong and have no place in our city," the New York Times reported.

Safety assurance Mayor Mamdani's commitment to public safety Mamdani, who says he has been in touch with the New York Police Department (NYPD) about the protest and counterprotest, assured that efforts would continue to ensure public safety. He said they would protect New Yorkers entering and exiting places of worship while upholding their constitutional right to protest. "We will continue to ensure New Yorkers' safety entering and exiting houses of worship as well as the constitutional right to protest," he said.

Widespread condemnation Other officials join Mamdani in condemning pro-Hamas chants New York Governor Kathy Hochul also condemned the pro-Hamas chants, calling Hamas a terrorist organization that calls for genocide. "Hamas is a terrorist organization that calls for the genocide of Jews. No matter your political beliefs, this type of rhetoric is disgusting, it's dangerous, and it has no place in New York," she said. Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized the actions as antisemitic for marching into a Jewish neighborhood with pro-Hamas chants.