This 1935 car bagged the top award at Pebble Beach
What's the story
The prestigious title of 'Best of Show' at the 2026 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance has been awarded to a stunning 1935 Duesenberg SSJ Special Speedster. The car, owned by Harry Yeaggy from Cincinnati, Ohio, is one of only two supercharged Duesenberg SSJs ever made. It was previously owned by Hollywood legend Clark Gable and stayed with one family for over six decades before Yeaggy acquired it three years ago.
Acquisition story
'Elegance, grace, and sportiness' blend in winning car
Yeaggy, who had been trying to buy this particular car for 40 years, finally got his hands on it three years ago.
He described the vehicle as a blend of "elegance, grace, and sportiness."
The car's unique design and historical significance made it an ideal candidate for the award at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, which has always honored exceptional interwar classic cars.
Tradition
Changes could come for postwar winners
Ken Gross, a veteran author, curator, and concours judge, praised the Duesenberg SSJ as "the mightiest Duesenberg."
He said it had all the elements needed to win at Pebble Beach and called it "a marvelous car."
Despite this win maintaining tradition for the concours, Gross hinted that changes could be on the horizon with possible postwar winners in future events.
Celebration
Diamond Jubilee edition of Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance
The 2026 edition of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance also marks its Diamond Jubilee.
Gross, who has been with the Concours for 36 years, called this year's event "the best gathering of cars we've had."
The Duesenberg SSJ now sits as a centerpiece in a collection of automotive gems that were on display at this landmark event.