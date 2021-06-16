2021 Range Rover Velar SUV launched at Rs. 80 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 16, 2021, 02:56 pm

JLR launches 2021 Range Rover Velar SUV in India

Jaguar Land Rover has launched its 2021 Range Rover Velar SUV in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 79.87 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the highlights, the car has a sporty design and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It is offered with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car is available in four color options

The Range Rover Velar is offered in a single R-Dynamic S trim. It has a muscular hood, a large mesh grille, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke wheels. Wrap-around taillights and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear. The car is available in Fuji White, Santorini Black, Portofino Blue, and Silicon Silver colors.

Information

There are two engines on offer

The 2021 Range Rover Velar is available with a 2.0-liter petrol engine that makes 247hp/365Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel mill that generates 177hp/430Nm. The motors are linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

It has two 10.0-inch touchscreens and a 3D Surround Camera

The Range Rover Velar has a luxurious 5-seater cabin, featuring leather upholstery, an air ionizer with a PM2.5 filter, a 12-speaker Meridian sound system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 10.0-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Another 10.0-inch touchscreen is placed below it. For safety, multiple airbags and a 3D Surround Camera are available.

Information

2021 Range Rover Velar: Pricing and availability

In India, the petrol-powered 2021 Range Rover Velar carries a price-tag of Rs. 79.87 lakh, while the diesel-guzzling variant is priced at Rs. 80.71 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Deliveries of the locally-assembled SUV have also commenced.