Next Article

The range offers five distinct models powered by the new 1,250 cc SpeedPlus engine

Indian Motorcycle unveils 2025 Scout line-up: Check what's new

By Mudit Dube 04:40 pm Apr 03, 202404:40 pm

What's the story Indian Motorcycle has revealed its 2025 Scout line-up, featuring five distinct models powered by the new 1,250 cc SpeedPlus engine. The range includes the heritage-inspired Indian Scout Classic, the minimalist Scout Bobber, the agile Super Scout for light touring, the bold Sport Scout, and the premium 101 Scout. This launch marks the first major overhaul of the line since Indian Motorcycle's revival in 2013.

Engine details

New SpeedPlus engine powers 2025 Scout line-up

The heart of the 2025 Scout range is the liquid-cooled, four-valve, DOHC, 60-degree V-twin SpeedPlus engine with a capacity of 1,250 cc. This engine generates a power output of 103.5hp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque of 111Nm at 6,300 rpm. The top-tier model, the 101 Scout, churns out more power at 110hp due to ECU tuning. The SpeedPlus engine also features a refined external design without engine fins and includes a slip and assist clutch.

Design approach

Design philosophy behind the 2025 Scout line-up

Ola Stenegard, Director of Product Design for Indian Motorcycle, stated that their "top priority was to uphold the iconic namesake of Scout and ensure the new line-up is as timeless as all its predecessors." He emphasized their intent to "keep it clean, follow the iconic lines of Scout, and create a package that offered seamless customization." The design approach reflects a commitment to preserving the classic appeal of the Scout range while enabling easy personalization.

Chassis details

Chassis and brake variations across 2025 Scout models

The updated chassis for the 2025 Indian Scout range features a steel tube front frame paired with a redesigned aluminium center piece, providing an overall streamlined look. The rear showcases a new subframe common across all models. While all models share similar rear brakes with a single 298mm rotor and single-piston caliper, variations exist in front brakes and wheel sizes across different models.

Trim details

Trim options for the 2025 Indian Scout range

The revamped Scout line-up offers three trim options: Standard, Limited and Limited+Tech. The Standard package includes ABS, LED lighting, an analog gauge, and fuel level and economy data. The Limited trim adds traction control, cruise control, a USB charger and three selectable ride modes. The top-tier Limited+Tech trim comes equipped with a 4.0-inch round touchscreen, Indian's Ride Command software and GPS navigation.