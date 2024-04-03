Next Article

It is available in a single variant

2024 SKODA SUPERB sedan goes official at ₹54 lakh

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:25 pm Apr 03, 202403:25 pm

What's the story The much-awaited 2024 SKODA SUPERB has finally been launched in the Indian market. The popular sedan is now available for purchase at an ex-showroom price of ₹54 lakh. It comes in a single, feature-rich variant and can be reserved either by visiting a SKODA-authorized dealership or via the brand's online platform. The company plans to start delivering the new model later this month.

Design

A closer look at the exterior

The exterior of the new SKODA SUPERB is a visual treat, featuring the iconic radiator grille with chrome detailing. The front bumper includes lower air dams and LED headlamps. Additional features include LED fog lights with cornering function, and LED taillamps adorned with crystal elements, along with rear fog lights. The car sits on re-designed 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, maintaining its familiar silhouette.

Interior features

A look at the interiors

The interior of the new SKODA SUPERB is packed with high-end features for an enhanced driving experience. It includes a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports smartphone connectivity, a massage facility for the driver seat, and powered/ventilated front seats. Other amenities comprise a leather-wrapped gear knob and three-zone climate control. To further elevate its luxury quotient, it offers a virtual cockpit, roll-up sun visors for rear windows and windshield, and a 12-speaker Canton sound system.

Powertrain

What about safety and performance?

Safety is paramount in the 2024 SUPERB, equipped with ABS, hill-hold control, nine airbags, active TPMS, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, a 360-degree camera for all-around visibility, and park assist. Under the hood, lies a powerful 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that delivers 187hp of power and 320Nm of torque. This power is efficiently transmitted to the front wheels, through a seven-speed DSG gearbox.