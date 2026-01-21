2026 Jeep Meridian arrives with sliding seats for extra flexibility

What's inside?

The new Meridian packs a 10.1-inch touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, and up to six airbags.

The second row offers a 23-degree torso angle and an additional 12-degree recline, and slides forward by up to 310mm for easy third-row access—handy if you're always on the move with friends or family.

There are over 70 safety features (including ADAS on select variants), so peace of mind comes built-in.