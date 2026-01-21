2026 Jeep Meridian arrives with sliding seats for extra flexibility
Jeep India just dropped the 2026 Meridian, now with sliding second-row seats in its Limited and Overland models.
This means you can tweak the legroom or boot space to fit your plans—road trips, airport runs, or just everyday chaos.
Under the hood, it's got a 1956cc turbo diesel engine pushing out 170hp and 350Nm torque.
What's inside?
The new Meridian packs a 10.1-inch touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, and up to six airbags.
The second row offers a 23-degree torso angle and an additional 12-degree recline, and slides forward by up to 310mm for easy third-row access—handy if you're always on the move with friends or family.
There are over 70 safety features (including ADAS on select variants), so peace of mind comes built-in.
Worth your money?
Prices start at ₹23.33 lakh (base) and ₹30.01 lakh (sliding-seat variant).
If you want a seven-seater that feels premium but stays practical—especially for group hangouts or family drives—the new Meridian is definitely worth a look.