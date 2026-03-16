2026 Ram 1500 BackCountry debuts as a new off-road package
Ram just dropped the 2026 Ram 1500 BackCountry, a new off-road package for the Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab.
Starting at $62,410 (with Level 1 Equipment Group), it's priced between the Warlock and Rebel trims and adds serious trail capability for $2,995 extra.
It comes with 3 engine options
The BackCountry gets a one-inch suspension lift, heavy-duty shock absorbers, chunky all-terrain tires, rear electronic locking differential, skid plates, tow hooks, and off-road cruise control.
You can pick from three engines: a punchy 3.0-liter Hurricane (420hp), classic HEMI V-8 (395hp), or efficient V-6 eTorque (305hp).
What about the interior?
Inside you'll find black vinyl seats, heated front seats and wheel, all-weather mats, power-folding mirrors, smart storage options, and with Level 2 you get a big touchscreen and premium audio.
With a payload that varies by configuration and fuel economy that depends on powertrain, it's a solid alternative if you want off-road chops without going full Rebel.