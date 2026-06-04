2026 Toyota Innova Crysta launched at ₹20L: Check what's new

Toyota has launched an updated version of its popular MPV, the Innova Crysta, in India. The new model comes with a starting price tag of ₹19.72 lakh (ex-showroom). The update brings minor design changes and new convenience features while keeping the focus on comfort and reliability that has made the Innova Crysta a favorite among families and commercial users alike.

Design overhaul The MPV gets a new radiator grille The updated Innova Crysta gets a new radiator grille, along with revamped front and rear bumper elements. These changes are aimed at giving the MPV a more modern look without compromising its signature silhouette. The cabin of the vehicle now comes with a dual-tone leatherette upholstery option and updated interior trim finishes. Elements like instrument panel, door trims and switchgear get new copper accents and wood-pattern detailing to enhance perceived quality.

Feature additions It also provides wireless charging and TPMS functions The updated Innova Crysta features a wireless charger and a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) for added convenience. The vehicle continues to be powered by Toyota's 2.4-liter diesel engine mated to a manual transmission, promising fuel efficiency of up to 15km/l. The MPV retains its focus on smooth drivability, low-end torque, and long-distance comfort with spacious cabin space and flexible seating options across rows.

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