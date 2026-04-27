2027 Audi Q4 e-tron goes official in 2 body styles
What's the story
Audi has introduced the 2027 version of its Q4 e-tron, a popular all-electric model. The facelifted Q4 e-tron is available in SUV and Sportback body styles. The new car retains the original design language but comes with minor tweaks for a more aggressive look. It gets customizable LED daytime running lights and Matrix LED headlamps, among other features.
Design
It features a body-colored grille with gloss black surrounds
The updated Q4 e-tron features a body-colored grille with gloss black surrounds and silver accents. It also has functional air intakes in the bumper for better aerodynamic efficiency. The SUV retains its strong character lines, silver beltline, and chrome window detailing. Buyers can choose from five new alloy wheel designs ranging from 19 to 21-inch in size.
Cabin enhancements
The biggest changes are inside the cabin
The biggest changes in the facelifted Q4 e-tron are inside the cabin. Audi has introduced a new triple-screen layout with an 11.9-inch digital driver display, a 12.8-inch central infotainment touchscreen, and also an optional 12-inch passenger display. The system also offers an optional augmented reality head-up display (HUD). However, physical climate control buttons have been removed and all functions are now controlled via the touchscreen interface for a cleaner look.
Specs
The car promises improved efficiency and range
The 2027 Q4 e-tron continues to use the same 59kWh and 77kWh battery packs but promises improved efficiency. A new APP350 electric motor on the rear axle improves performance and boosts overall efficiency by around 10%. The rear-wheel-drive variants deliver up to 286hp and torque of up to 545Nm with a claimed range of up to 592km, while AWD versions deliver up to 340hp with a maximum claimed range of up to 554km.
Cost
Charging, pricing and availability
The new Audi Q4 e-tron offers improved charging speeds, with DC fast charging now rated at 185kW. This allows a 10-80% charge in just 27 minutes. A 10-minute top-up can give up to 185km of range. The facelifted model has been launched in Germany, priced from €47,500 (around ₹52.55 lakh) for the SUV and €49,450 (approximately ₹54.70 lakh) for the Sportback variant.