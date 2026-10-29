2027 BMW X3 M50 arrives with better looks, more power
What's the story
BMW has unveiled the 2027 X3 M50 xDrive, a model that promises even more powerful performance. The new car is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine that now produces an impressive 437hp, an increase of 44hp over its predecessor. The upgrade is expected to improve the sound of the powertrain as well.
Performance boost
The car can now accelerate from 0-97km/h in 4 seconds
The new BMW X3 M50 xDrive can now go from zero to 97km/h in just four seconds.
The model also gets a slightly revised interior, with a focus on cabin lighting.
New ambient lights have been added to the center console and interior door handles for an enhanced look.
A new glove-box handle and softer-touch surface in front of the center screen are also part of these updates.
Special edition
The car also gets a new optional black package
Along with the performance upgrades, BMW has also introduced a new optional Black Package for the 2027 X3 M50 xDrive.
The limited-edition package comes with exclusive 22-inch Jet Black wheels and gloss black brake calipers finished with a monochrome M logo.
The high-gloss M logo is repeated around the car's exterior and sports a silver outline to make it stand out against the dark backdrop.
Availability
The updated models will start arriving from December
The Black Package-equipped X3s come with black Alcantara over the instrument panel, dashboard, center console, door trim, and around the wireless charger.
The trim is finished in an aluminum-carbon mix with blue stitching and piping in the seats, as well as M colors on seatbelts and floor mats.
The updated models will start arriving from December this year, but official pricing is yet to be announced.