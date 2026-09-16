2027 Kawasaki Z650RS goes official in India at ₹8L
What's the story
Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched the 2027 model year of the Z650RS motorcycle in India. The bike comes at an ex-showroom price of ₹7.83 lakh. The latest iteration retains the engine, cycle parts, equipment and dimensions from its predecessor. It is powered by a 649cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that produces 68hp at 8,000rpm and peak torque of 64Nm at 6,700rpm.
Design
The bike features tubular diamond-type steel frame
The 2027 Kawasaki Z650RS retains its tubular diamond-type steel frame, telescopic front fork, and horizontal back-link rear suspension setup.
It features twin 300mm disks at the front and a single 220mm disk at the rear for braking.
The bike rides on 17-inch wheels with 120/70-section rubber at the front and a wider 160/60 tire at the rear.
Its overall dimensions remain unchanged with a wheelbase of 1,405mm and seat height of 800mm.
Features
It comes with Kawasaki Traction Control
The 2027 Kawasaki Z650RS retains its neo-retro styling with a round LED headlight, dual-pod instrumentation with a multi-function LCD.
Other design elements include spoke-style cast alloy wheels and a horizontally designed rear section.
The bike weighs 192kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 12-liter.
It also comes with Kawasaki Traction Control as part of its electronic package.