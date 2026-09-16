2027 Kawasaki Z650RS goes official in India at ₹8L

The 2027 Kawasaki Z650RS retains its tubular diamond-type steel frame, telescopic front fork, and horizontal back-link rear suspension setup.

It features twin 300mm disks at the front and a single 220mm disk at the rear for braking.

The bike rides on 17-inch wheels with 120/70-section rubber at the front and a wider 160/60 tire at the rear.

Its overall dimensions remain unchanged with a wheelbase of 1,405mm and seat height of 800mm.