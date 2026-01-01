2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX: The off-road powerhouse just leveled up

Ram's new 2027 1500 SRT TRX is officially out, and it's packing some serious muscle—a supercharged 6.2L HEMI V-8 with 777hp and 922Nm of torque. That's more power than the previous TRX, plus a bunch of advanced features for anyone who loves to hit the dirt or just wants bragging rights.

Key features and drive modes You get up to 14-inch of rear suspension travel (13-inch up front), nearly a foot of ground clearance, and an electronic rear locker for tough trails.

Drive modes—such as Auto, Tow, Snow, Mud/Sand, Rock, Sport, and Baja—are available, and Launch Control is also included if you're feeling bold.

Pricing and special edition The base price starts at $102,290 with arrivals expected late 2026.

If you want something flashier, there's a Bloodshot Night Edition with black-red paint and carbon fiber touches.