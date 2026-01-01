2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX: The off-road powerhouse just leveled up
Ram's new 2027 1500 SRT TRX is officially out, and it's packing some serious muscle—a supercharged 6.2L HEMI V-8 with 777hp and 922Nm of torque.
That's more power than the previous TRX, plus a bunch of advanced features for anyone who loves to hit the dirt or just wants bragging rights.
Key features and drive modes
You get up to 14-inch of rear suspension travel (13-inch up front), nearly a foot of ground clearance, and an electronic rear locker for tough trails.
Drive modes—such as Auto, Tow, Snow, Mud/Sand, Rock, Sport, and Baja—are available, and Launch Control is also included if you're feeling bold.
Pricing and special edition
The base price starts at $102,290 with arrivals expected late 2026.
If you want something flashier, there's a Bloodshot Night Edition with black-red paint and carbon fiber touches.
How does it stack up?
With more horsepower than the Ford F-150 Raptor R (and over 10% more than the old TRX), this Ram sets a new bar for off-road trucks—making it one of the most powerful options out there right now.