India's passenger vehicle sales hit record 45.5L units in 2025

Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, and Tata led the pack

Maruti Suzuki stayed on top with over 18 lakh cars sold, while Mahindra moved up to second place and Tata Motors took third—selling more than 81,000 EVs along the way.

Hyundai slipped to fourth this year. Toyota's sales climbed by nearly a fifth, and Skoda more than doubled its numbers.