India's passenger vehicle sales hit record 45.5L units in 2025
Auto
India just saw its highest-ever passenger vehicle sales, hitting 45.5 lakh units in 2025—a nearly 6% jump from last year.
The boost came mostly after October, thanks to GST 2.0 reforms that helped the market bounce back from a slow start.
Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, and Tata led the pack
Maruti Suzuki stayed on top with over 18 lakh cars sold, while Mahindra moved up to second place and Tata Motors took third—selling more than 81,000 EVs along the way.
Hyundai slipped to fourth this year. Toyota's sales climbed by nearly a fifth, and Skoda more than doubled its numbers.
SUVs are everyone's favorite
SUVs were the big winners again, making up nearly 56% of all cars sold—up from last year's share.
Cheaper taxes, income tax breaks (up to ₹12 lakh), and lower loan rates made it easier for people to buy bigger rides.