Commercial vehicle sales hit new highs in December 2025

Big names like Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, and Eicher Motors just had a stellar December—commercial vehicle sales soared, thanks to GST 2.0 and the festive rush. Demand from e-commerce, construction, and logistics pushed Intermediate, Light, and Medium Commercial Vehicle (ILMCV) sales up by 40%.

Who sold what? Tata Motors's domestic CV sales jumped about 25%, reaching over 40,000 units.

Ashok Leyland and VE Commercial Vehicles weren't far behind—both saw a solid 26% growth compared to last year.

What's fueling the boom? For Tata Motors, Q3 FY26 numbers showed an 18% rise overall, with Intermediate and Light trucks leading the charge.

CEO Girish Wagh credits GST changes and festive energy for this upswing, plus a rebound in construction after the monsoon.