Commercial vehicle sales hit new highs in December 2025
Big names like Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, and Eicher Motors just had a stellar December—commercial vehicle sales soared, thanks to GST 2.0 and the festive rush.
Demand from e-commerce, construction, and logistics pushed Intermediate, Light, and Medium Commercial Vehicle (ILMCV) sales up by 40%.
Who sold what?
Tata Motors's domestic CV sales jumped about 25%, reaching over 40,000 units.
Ashok Leyland and VE Commercial Vehicles weren't far behind—both saw a solid 26% growth compared to last year.
What's fueling the boom?
For Tata Motors, Q3 FY26 numbers showed an 18% rise overall, with Intermediate and Light trucks leading the charge.
CEO Girish Wagh credits GST changes and festive energy for this upswing, plus a rebound in construction after the monsoon.
Why does it matter?
This surge isn't just about vehicles—it signals stronger logistics and infrastructure sectors.
More trucks on the road mean more jobs, more deliveries, and a sign that India's economy is bouncing back across e-commerce and construction.