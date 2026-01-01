Next Article
Maruti Suzuki's sales soar 22% in December 2025
Auto
Maruti Suzuki just wrapped up a strong December, with total sales jumping 22.21% compared to last year.
The company sold over 2.17 lakh vehicles, thanks mostly to a big boost in demand at home.
Homegrown wins, but exports dip
Domestic sales were the real highlight—mini cars like Alto and S-Presso doubled their numbers, while popular models like Baleno and Swift also did well.
But it wasn't all smooth sailing: exports dropped from last year, showing Maruti is relying more on its Indian fans.