Trump threatens to impose 25% tariff on EU cars, trucks

US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to increase tariffs on cars and trucks imported from the European Union (EU) by next week. The new tariff rate will be a whopping 25%, a move that could have major implications for global trade. In his announcement, Trump accused the EU of failing to comply with their previously agreed trade deal but did not provide specific details about his objections.

Economic implications Deal jeopardized by US Supreme Court ruling The tariff hike comes at a time when the world economy is already on shaky ground. It was initially agreed that the tariff on most goods would be capped at 15%, as part of a trade deal between Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last July. However, this deal is now in jeopardy after the US Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that Trump lacked the authority to declare economic emergency and impose tariffs on EU goods.

Trade deal concerns European Commission responds to Trump's announcement In response to Trump's announcement, the European Commission said it would keep its options open to protect EU interests. The Commission also clarified that while it was adhering to its commitments, it was seeking "clarity" from the US on its own commitments. This comes after months of stalled negotiations over steel and aluminum tariffs, with major European economies like Germany and France rejecting US proposals for tariff adjustments on a wide range of goods.

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