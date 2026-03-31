Aamir Ahmed hints Jeep may bring back manual Gladiator

Manuals under 1% US sales

Manual transmissions have become almost extinct in the US less than 1% of new cars sold have one. Most buyers now go for automatics like Jeep's 8-speed.

Still, the Wrangler keeps its manual option alive, and if it returns to the Gladiator, it'll be mainly for die-hard enthusiasts.

Pricing and feature details have not been announced, but Jeep has hinted that a manual could return.