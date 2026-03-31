Aamir Ahmed hints Jeep may bring back manual Gladiator
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Jeep might be giving stick-shift fans something to cheer about: the Gladiator could get its manual transmission option back after being dropped for 2025.
Jeep's global off-road and EV chief Aamir Ahmed recently hinted that a Gladiator-like model with a manual is definitely possible, much like the Wrangler.
Manuals under 1% US sales
Manual transmissions have become almost extinct in the US less than 1% of new cars sold have one. Most buyers now go for automatics like Jeep's 8-speed.
Still, the Wrangler keeps its manual option alive, and if it returns to the Gladiator, it'll be mainly for die-hard enthusiasts.
Pricing and feature details have not been announced, but Jeep has hinted that a manual could return.