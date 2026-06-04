AC Cars launches 1st production fixed-roof Cobra with 730hp V8
AC Cars just dropped the AC Cobra GT Coupe, and it's a pretty big deal: this is the first-ever production Cobra with a fixed roof in its more than 60-year history.
Mixing classic vibes with modern muscle, it packs a 730-horsepower Ford V8 that rockets from 0 to 97km/h in just 3.2 seconds and tops out at nearly 322km/h.
GT Coupe priced at £234,300
Built on an aluminum chassis with carbon fiber bodywork, it keeps things lightweight but strong.
The "double bubble" roof isn't just for looks: it helps with aerodynamics and doesn't impact headroom.
Priced at £234,300 (about $314,000), the GT Coupe comes in both left- and right-hand drive.
Only track Cobras had roofs before; now you can actually drive this one on real roads.
Unveiled during AC Cars' 125th anniversary, CEO David Conza called it "we move from a boutique manufacturer to a global performance brand."
first deliveries begin in 2028 but aims to ramp up fast, from around 100 hand-built cars per year to around 1,000 cars in total.