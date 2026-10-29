AC Motorsport unveils Michelotto Gruppo 4 Tributo honoring Ferrari 308
AC Motorsport just revealed the Michelotto Gruppo 4 Tributo in Italy, a fresh, high-tech homage to the legendary 1982 Ferrari 308 GTB rally car.
Instead of restoring an old classic, they built this one from scratch, using a tubular steel frame, integrated roll cage, and lightweight carbon-fiber panels.
The design keeps that iconic wedge shape and marks 50 years since the original's FIA Group 4 homologation.
Limited to fewer than 50, €450,000+
Under the hood is a naturally aspirated 3.4-liter V-8 pushing out 375hp, paired with a five-speed manual for true driving vibes.
Weighing just 950kg (about 950kg), it's all about agility and raw performance, plus a stripped-back interior focused on driving.
Fewer than 50 will be made, and each starts at more than €450,000 (about $505,500), making this one exclusive tribute for hardcore fans.