AC Motorsport unveils Michelotto Gruppo 4 Tributo honoring Ferrari 308

AC Motorsport just revealed the Michelotto Gruppo 4 Tributo in Italy, a fresh, high-tech homage to the legendary 1982 Ferrari 308 GTB rally car.

Instead of restoring an old classic, they built this one from scratch, using a tubular steel frame, integrated roll cage, and lightweight carbon-fiber panels.

The design keeps that iconic wedge shape and marks 50 years since the original's FIA Group 4 homologation.