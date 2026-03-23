AC Schnitzer, BMW's tuning partner, is shutting down in 2026

Managing Director Rainer Vogel explained that Germany 's slow parts approval process set them back by almost a year compared to global rivals. Add in US tariffs, rising costs, unreliable suppliers, and the fact that younger drivers are less interested in tuning gas-powered cars, and it's clear why business got tough.

Potential for new ownership and legacy products

Even with the shutdown ahead, AC Schnitzer will keep selling parts until the end of 2026 and might find a new owner if someone steps up.

Their legacy lives on through decades of custom BMWs (and even some Minis and Supras), including work on electric models, proof they always tried to stay ahead of the curve.