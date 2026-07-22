Acura developing flagship SUV likely named XL with hybrid drivetrain
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Acura's got a new flagship SUV in the works, a three-row model likely to be called the Acura XL.
Set to go into production in September 2029, it'll sit above the MDX and run on Honda's next-generation hybrid system (but won't be fully electric).
This move signals Acura's push to stand out in the luxury family SUV crowd.
Acura XL to use Honda V6
The XL will use Honda's newest V6 engine, first announced in late 2025 as a development project, promising better performance and towing muscle.
Acura plans to build about 40,000 of these SUVs a year at its Alabama plant.
Even with fewer models on offer lately, Acura sales are up, so this big new ride is their bet to keep that momentum going against rivals like Lexus TX.