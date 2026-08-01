Acura marks 40th anniversary with Nexera Vision debut at Monterey

The car shows off a wide stance, sharp contours, and dual-hinge butterfly doors.

Its exterior includes forged carbon accents and headlamps inspired by Acura's logo, while the minimalist interior uses eco-friendly materials like recycled aluminum and CircuLeather.

One cool highlight: the "phantom lighting" system that stays hidden until lit up (Acura says this will show up in future models, starting with the RDX Hybrid SUV "in the coming years").