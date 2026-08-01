Acura marks 40th anniversary with Nexera Vision debut at Monterey
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Acura just unveiled the Nexera Vision concept coupe at Monterey Car Week in California, marking a big milestone: its 40th anniversary.
Acura's design chief Yasutake Tsuchida, formerly of Mazda, says the Nexera Vision hints at Acura's future style with a mix of "timeless beauty and high-tech details."
RDX Hybrid to get phantom lighting
The car shows off a wide stance, sharp contours, and dual-hinge butterfly doors.
Its exterior includes forged carbon accents and headlamps inspired by Acura's logo, while the minimalist interior uses eco-friendly materials like recycled aluminum and CircuLeather.
One cool highlight: the "phantom lighting" system that stays hidden until lit up (Acura says this will show up in future models, starting with the RDX Hybrid SUV "in the coming years").