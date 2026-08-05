Adecco India projects 40 million EV jobs by 2030
Big news for job seekers: India's electric vehicle (EV) industry could create up to 40 million jobs by 2030, according to a new Adecco India report.
Annual hiring is set to grow fast, about 15% to 20% each year, as the country shifts toward greener transport and needs more talent in engineering, energy systems, and battery tech.
Manufacturing and battery recycling dominate hires
Most of these new roles will pop up in manufacturing and battery recycling, especially in states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat.
Interestingly, about 70% of hires will be outside traditional factory hubs, think tier-II and III industrial corridors like Hosur, Sanand, and Dholera.
Plus, with the battery recycling market growing super quickly (55% CAGR through fiscal year 2026), expect lots of fresh opportunities beyond just building cars; many jobs will start as contracts but could turn permanent as the industry matures.