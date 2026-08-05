Adecco India projects 40 million EV jobs by 2030

Most of these new roles will pop up in manufacturing and battery recycling, especially in states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat.

Interestingly, about 70% of hires will be outside traditional factory hubs, think tier-II and III industrial corridors like Hosur, Sanand, and Dholera.

Plus, with the battery recycling market growing super quickly (55% CAGR through fiscal year 2026), expect lots of fresh opportunities beyond just building cars; many jobs will start as contracts but could turn permanent as the industry matures.