AEBS mandated from October 2030 to improve road safety
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From October 2030, all new car models will be required to introduce AEBS, while pre-2030 still-in-production models will need it from October 2032.
This move is all about making roads safer and cutting down on accidents.
Taxis must add steering and lane-keeping
AEBS is just one part of the bigger Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) package, which helps cars spot hazards and avoid crashes.
Taxis will also need features like automatic steering and emergency lane-keeping.
With 4,87,707 road accidents and 1,77,175 deaths reported in 2024 alone, these upgrades are aimed at saving lives and making travel a lot safer for everyone.