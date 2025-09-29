Aerfal is reviving the classic Porsche 904 using Porsche 914

Pre-orders are coming soon

The project's still early, but Aerfal's teaming up with Cosworth for a custom flat-eight engine and Tuthill to refine the car's dynamics, plus top-tier parts from Brembo and Michelin.

Inside, expect luxe touches like titanium accents, a Momo steering wheel, and vegetable-tanned leather. They're even working with a renowned watchmaker to design unique gages and chronographs.

Pre-orders are coming soon if you want in on this one-of-a-kind revival.