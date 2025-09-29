Next Article
Aerfal is reviving the classic Porsche 904 using Porsche 914
Auto
Aerfal Automotive, a fresh face in the car world, is bringing back the legendary Porsche 904—but with a clever update.
Instead of hunting down a super-rare original, they're building it on a more accessible Porsche 914 chassis.
Think classic racer vibes, but reimagined for today.
Pre-orders are coming soon
The project's still early, but Aerfal's teaming up with Cosworth for a custom flat-eight engine and Tuthill to refine the car's dynamics, plus top-tier parts from Brembo and Michelin.
Inside, expect luxe touches like titanium accents, a Momo steering wheel, and vegetable-tanned leather. They're even working with a renowned watchmaker to design unique gages and chronographs.
Pre-orders are coming soon if you want in on this one-of-a-kind revival.