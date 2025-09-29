Citroen Aircross scores 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests
Citroen's Aircross just grabbed a 5-star rating for adult safety and 4 stars for child safety from Bharat NCAP, as of September 29, 2025.
These top marks apply to the 5-seater models with the 1.2-liter petrol engine (both the regular and turbo versions).
It's a strong nod to how car safety standards are stepping up in India.
How well does it protect adults?
In adult protection, the Aircross pulled ahead of its sibling, the Basalt, by scoring 27.05 out of 32—thanks to solid results in side impact and pole tests.
Both driver and front passenger got marginal to adequate protection for their crotch, legs and chest.
Child safety and other features
For kids on board, the Aircross earned a solid 40 out of 49. It nailed dynamic crash tests and child seat installation but lost some points during overall vehicle checks.
Plus, every variant comes loaded with six airbags, ISOFIX mounts, electronic stability control, tire pressure monitoring, and hill-hold assist.