Citroen Aircross scores 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests Auto Sep 29, 2025

Citroen's Aircross just grabbed a 5-star rating for adult safety and 4 stars for child safety from Bharat NCAP, as of September 29, 2025.

These top marks apply to the 5-seater models with the 1.2-liter petrol engine (both the regular and turbo versions).

It's a strong nod to how car safety standards are stepping up in India.