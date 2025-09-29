Harley-Davidson hikes prices of most models in India
Harley-Davidson has bumped up prices on most of its bikes in India, thanks to the latest GST hike for motorcycles over 350cc.
The increase ranges from ₹1.03 lakh all the way up to ₹3.45 lakh after the September 2025 tax revision pushed GST to 40%.
But if you're eyeing the entry-level X440, good news—its price stays put, as Harley is absorbing the extra tax for this model.
Breakout, Fat Boy, and touring models see steepest hikes
The steepest hikes are on premium touring models: Road Glide now costs ₹45.75 lakh (up by ₹3.45 lakh), and Street Glide jumps to ₹42.5 lakh (up by ₹3.2 lakh).
Other big names like Breakout, Fat Boy, and Pan America 1250 Special also got pricier—anywhere from ₹2.06 lakh to ₹2.57 lakh more—thanks to the revised GST.
Harley's decision to hold X440's price mirrors similar moves
While luxury bikes get costlier, Harley's decision to hold X440's price mirrors similar moves by Bajaj, KTM, and Triumph in the mid-segment.
By keeping X440 affordable amid rising costs—even as brands like Ducati and BMW Motorrad hike prices—Harley may be aiming to stay competitive with younger riders looking for value.