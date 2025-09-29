Harley-Davidson hikes prices of most models in India Auto Sep 29, 2025

Harley-Davidson has bumped up prices on most of its bikes in India, thanks to the latest GST hike for motorcycles over 350cc.

The increase ranges from ₹1.03 lakh all the way up to ₹3.45 lakh after the September 2025 tax revision pushed GST to 40%.

But if you're eyeing the entry-level X440, good news—its price stays put, as Harley is absorbing the extra tax for this model.