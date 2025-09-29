Next Article
Nalwa Aero gets DGCA design approval for electric air taxi
Punjab-based Nalwa Aero just became the first Indian company to get a DGCA design approval for its five-seater electric air taxi (eVTOL).
Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu handed over the certificate to CEO Kuljeet Sandhu at the North India Aviation Summit, marking a big leap toward greener urban travel in India.
eVTOL can hit speeds of 350km/h
Nalwa's eVTOL can hit speeds of 350km/h and fly up to 300km, making it ideal for quick city hops.
They're aiming to launch commercial flights by 2028, but still need full certification, vertiports (think mini airports for air taxis), and better integration with current air traffic systems before you'll see these in action.