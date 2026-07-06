AFVs exceed 40% of Indian car sales as EVs surge

Electric 3 wheelers hold 64.08% share

Petrol and ethanol car sales have dropped to 43.63%, down from nearly 48% last year, as buyers lean toward EVs (now at 7.75%) and hybrids (8.27%).

It's not just cars: Electric two-wheelers climbed to over 10%, and electric three-wheelers now dominate their segment with a massive 64.08% share.

Overall, vehicle sales jumped by 22% in June compared to last year, showing India's auto scene is getting cleaner (and busier) fast.