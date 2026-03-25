AI-defined vehicles: How Matter Motors CEO reimagines the future
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Matter Motor's CEO, Mohal Lalbhai, is reimagining cars as AI-Defined Vehicles: think rides that get regular software updates and new features.
He believes this will make vehicles not only smarter but also better over time.
Lalbhai's vision for next-gen vehicles
These next-generation vehicles will actually learn from how you drive, tweak their performance to suit your style, and even predict when they need a tune-up.
As Lalbhai puts it, "Vehicles are becoming smarter systems. They will not just run, they will learn and adapt."
It's a big shift for the auto world, one where data and intelligence take the wheel.