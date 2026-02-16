AI tool for farmers launching soon: How to use it
Bharat-VISTAAR, a new multilingual AI tool designed to make life easier for farmers, is set to launch in Jaipur.
Announced in the Union Budget 2026-27, it promises round-the-clock support—just call Bharati AI at 155261.
What will Bharat-VISTAAR do?
The tool gives farmers personalized advice on crops, pests, and weather, plus updates on markets and soil health.
It also explains key government schemes like PM-KISAN and Fasal Bima Yojana.
Starting in Hindi and English, more languages are coming soon.
Tool connects with AgriStack, ICAR practices
Bharat-VISTAAR connects with platforms like AgriStack and ICAR practices.
It features a chatbot (thanks to Wadhwani AI) that links directly to the Kisan Call Center—and is expected to handle over half a million questions.
Feedback loop for policy changes
Beyond helping individual farmers, Bharat-VISTAAR will collect feedback straight from users to shape future policies.
The government has set aside ₹150 crore for its rollout for the next financial year (2026-27)—a sign they're betting big on tech-driven farming solutions.