AIDA says flex fuel vehicles ease India's E20 transition
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India's push for 20% ethanol-blended gasoline (E20) is making some people uneasy, especially those with cars not built for it.
The All India Distillers's Association (AIDA) suggests flex-fuel vehicles are a smarter move: they can handle more ethanol and make the switch easier for drivers.
Vijendra Singh warns against forcing E20
AIDA president Vijendra Singh isn't against cleaner fuels but worries that forcing E20 on incompatible cars could cause problems.
He believes rolling back the program isn't an option, since it would hike fuel prices and hurt farmers.
Instead, he encourages car owners to check with manufacturers about tuning options rather than hoping for a return to regular gasoline.