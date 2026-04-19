Air India unveils 1st revamped Boeing 787 under $400 million upgrade

Air India adds 20 business suites

The upgrades are pretty noticeable: business class now has 20 private suites with flat beds and big 17-inch screens for binge-watching.

Premium economy gets 25 seats in a 2-3-2 configuration with enhanced privacy, 38-inch pitch, 7-inch recline, 6-way headrest, calf and leg rest, and 13.3-inch screens, while economy offers more personal space and upgraded entertainment.

This overhaul took nearly 12,825 man-hours over 45 days. and is part of Air India's bigger push to make flying with it feel way better, including plans to spruce up its Boeing 777s next.