Air India unveils 1st revamped Boeing 787 under $400 million upgrade
Air India just rolled out its first revamped Boeing 787, kicking off a $400 million plan to upgrade its fleet.
By 2027, it's aiming to give 26 of these planes a serious makeover, promising comfier flights to the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
The new setup brings a fresh three-class layout that matches Air India's latest standards.
Air India adds 20 business suites
The upgrades are pretty noticeable: business class now has 20 private suites with flat beds and big 17-inch screens for binge-watching.
Premium economy gets 25 seats in a 2-3-2 configuration with enhanced privacy, 38-inch pitch, 7-inch recline, 6-way headrest, calf and leg rest, and 13.3-inch screens, while economy offers more personal space and upgraded entertainment.
This overhaul took nearly 12,825 man-hours over 45 days. and is part of Air India's bigger push to make flying with it feel way better, including plans to spruce up its Boeing 777s next.