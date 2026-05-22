Alfa Romeo and Maserati join for 7-figure Bottega Fuoriserie model

Alfa Romeo delays Giulia and Stelvio

Alfa Romeo is also working on a new compact crossover to sit alongside the Tonale, though details are still hush-hush.

Meanwhile, the next-generation Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV have been delayed as they rework future versions with combustion engines.

All these moves fit Stellantis's big plan to roll out over 100 new or refreshed models by 2030, so expect plenty more action from Alfa Romeo soon!