Alfa Romeo and Maserati join for 7-figure Bottega Fuoriserie model
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Alfa Romeo and Maserati are teaming up for a super-exclusive ride, part of the Bottega Fuoriserie project.
Built in Italy, this specialty model is aimed at a handful of deep-pocketed buyers, and it's expected to cost seven figures.
If you're into custom builds and luxury, this one's definitely on your dream list.
Alfa Romeo delays Giulia and Stelvio
Alfa Romeo is also working on a new compact crossover to sit alongside the Tonale, though details are still hush-hush.
Meanwhile, the next-generation Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV have been delayed as they rework future versions with combustion engines.
All these moves fit Stellantis's big plan to roll out over 100 new or refreshed models by 2030, so expect plenty more action from Alfa Romeo soon!