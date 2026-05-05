Alfa Romeo's latest concept reimagines a coupe from 2005
What's the story
Digital artist Luigi Memola has unveiled a stunning concept for Alfa Romeo's Brera, an iconic 2+2 coupe that was produced from 2005 to 2010. The design is not intended for production but serves as a design study, exploring how this classic model could be reimagined in today's world. The concept blends traditional Alfa Romeo elements with modern styling and aerodynamics, creating a unique vision of the future of this beloved brand.
Design evolution
The design retains the original's silhouette
The Brera Concept 2026 retains the original's silhouette but adds a more technical edge. It has a low, wide stance typical of rear-wheel-drive coupes. The front end features Alfa Romeo's signature "Trilobo" grille, but it's deeper and more sculpted than before. The headlights have been updated with a three-piece LED design for a modern touch.
Looks
Side profile is instantly recognizable
The side profile of the Brera Concept is instantly recognizable, with sculpted bodywork flowing toward the rear. Here, a large carbon-fiber diffuser stands out. The design strikes a perfect balance between elegance and aggression, maintaining that solid and sculpted look that made the original Brera so distinctive. Compared to its 2000s predecessor, this model leans more into performance-focused design elements like carbon accents and functional air intakes.
Innovation
Blender, KeyShot, and Photoshop used to create project
Lighting plays a key role in the Brera Concept 2026's design. Both front and rear lights have been given a more high-tech look, bringing the design into a modern era while still retaining that distinct Alfa Romeo feel. Memola created this whole project using digital tools such as Blender, KeyShot, and Photoshop to shape the car and refine its materials and lighting.