Alfa Romeo's latest concept reimagines a coupe from 2005

Digital artist Luigi Memola has unveiled a stunning concept for Alfa Romeo 's Brera, an iconic 2+2 coupe that was produced from 2005 to 2010. The design is not intended for production but serves as a design study, exploring how this classic model could be reimagined in today's world. The concept blends traditional Alfa Romeo elements with modern styling and aerodynamics, creating a unique vision of the future of this beloved brand.

Design evolution The design retains the original's silhouette The Brera Concept 2026 retains the original's silhouette but adds a more technical edge. It has a low, wide stance typical of rear-wheel-drive coupes. The front end features Alfa Romeo's signature "Trilobo" grille, but it's deeper and more sculpted than before. The headlights have been updated with a three-piece LED design for a modern touch.

Looks Side profile is instantly recognizable The side profile of the Brera Concept is instantly recognizable, with sculpted bodywork flowing toward the rear. Here, a large carbon-fiber diffuser stands out. The design strikes a perfect balance between elegance and aggression, maintaining that solid and sculpted look that made the original Brera so distinctive. Compared to its 2000s predecessor, this model leans more into performance-focused design elements like carbon accents and functional air intakes.

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