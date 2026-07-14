Alfa Romeo teases C-segment SUV for 2027/28 global launch
Auto
Alfa Romeo just dropped a teaser for its upcoming C-segment SUV, which is set to arrive globally in late 2027 or early 2028.
The sneak peek highlights sharper taillamps and a sporty sloping roofline, giving it a fresh look compared to the Tonale.
This new ride is part of Alfa's push to stand out in Europe's crowded mainstream market.
Alfa Romeo to offer 3 powertrains
Built on Stellantis's flexible STLA One platform, the SUV will offer mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric options, so there's something for everyone.
Alfa Romeo says it'll keep its signature driving feel and style, even as it embraces new tech.
The name hasn't been revealed yet, but this model will join Alfa's growing lineup and help strengthen its presence among everyday drivers.