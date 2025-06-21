ABS must for all new 2-wheelers in India from 2026

In a major push for road safety, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has mandated that all new two-wheelers sold in India from January 2026 must have anti-lock braking systems (ABS). The rule applies to all engine capacities. Along with this, dealers will also be required to provide two Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)-certified helmets with every new vehicle—one each for the rider and pillion passenger.

Safety measures ABS expected to reduce accidents by 33% The new regulations are aimed at tackling a major cause of road fatalities in India, particularly among two-wheeler riders. Government data shows that a large number of two-wheeler accidents are caused by brake-related skidding and head injuries. The introduction of ABS is expected to significantly reduce these incidents, with studies indicating that it can cut down two-wheeler accidents by as much as 33%.

Manufacturer worries Manufacturers worried about cost implications While the new rules have been welcomed by road safety advocates, some companies are worried about the possible cost implications for entry-level models. Major two-wheeler manufacturers such as Hero MotoCorp, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, and Suzuki will have to update their products under the 125cc mark to meet this new rule. These products are priced around ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom) and could see a price hike due to additional hardware required by this regulation.