This is world's first true electric sports car
What's the story
Alpine, the performance division of Renault, has unveiled its latest development mule, the A110 Future. The vehicle is being showcased as a prototype for an all-new electric sports car. It will be on display at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed next week. The A110 Future replaces the turbocharged 1.8-liter petrol engine with a dual-motor setup while maintaining its rear-wheel-drive layout.
Design evolution
The vehicle features 2 rear-mounted battery packs
The A110 Future is more than just an electric version of its predecessor; it is a completely new development based on the Alpine Performance Platform (APP). The design retains some familiarity with wider wheel arches, indicating beefier front and rear axles. The vehicle features two rear-mounted battery packs arranged in a split layout for an optimal 40:60 weight distribution.
Tech specs
A fully aluminum suspension system
The A110 Future is said to be the "world's first true EV sports car," with the capability to "outperform the best of today's combustion sports cars." The dual electric motors are expected to provide "exceptional torque and performance." The vehicle also features a fully aluminum suspension system, an aluminum-intensive platform, and a cell-to-pack design for its battery where cells are integrated directly into one large pack.
Advanced features
It comes with an 800V electrical architecture for ultra-fast charging
The A110 Future also comes with a silicon carbide (SiC) inverter for improved efficiency and higher power density in a lighter package. Alpine has confirmed an 800-volt electrical architecture for the vehicle, which should enable ultra-fast charging. Despite being heavier than its predecessor, the company is optimistic about the performance of this new model.