Alpine's latest 1-off hatchback looks like crocodiles on wheels
What's the story
Alpine, the French performance car manufacturer, has teamed up with Lacoste to create a one-of-a-kind version of its A290 electric hot hatch. The special edition, dubbed "Beware of the Crocodile," features some of the most unique design elements we've ever seen. The hood of this car has been transformed into a red pool with three swimming crocodiles, while a larger translucent croc peeks onto the rear spoiler.
Design
The bumpers have been completely redesigned
The exterior of the A290 Rallye is finished in a matte bluish-white color and rides on clean white aerodisc wheels. The bumpers have been completely redesigned, with the front end featuring a white panel with debossed Lacoste branding. This sits within a rectangle of forged carbon fiber that also includes vents to cool the powertrain. The rear has been fitted with a large white diffuser within its own forged carbon-fiber housing and an eye-catching rear spoiler.
Special features
Body-colored panels in place of headlights
The A290 Rallye comes with body-colored panels in place of headlights, a single red LED slash, and an Alpine logo along with a Lacoste logo on square rally lights. The taillights sport the same body-colored look and thin red vertical lighting.
Interior
The interior looks like a crocodile's mouth
The interior of the A290 Rallye is entirely red, designed to look "as if the driver were literally stepping into the crocodile's mouth." The doors feature a Alpine x Lacoste logo, while racing bucket seats sport 3D-printed latticework. The seat pads and doors are upholstered in fabric used by Lacoste for its clothes. The steering wheel is made of the same material with a green stripe at 12 o'clock position, while the dashboard is covered in Lacoste's crocodile patch.