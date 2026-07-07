Alpine's latest 1-off hatchback looks like crocodiles on wheels

Interior

The interior looks like a crocodile's mouth

The interior of the A290 Rallye is entirely red, designed to look "as if the driver were literally stepping into the crocodile's mouth." The doors feature a Alpine x Lacoste logo, while racing bucket seats sport 3D-printed latticework. The seat pads and doors are upholstered in fabric used by Lacoste for its clothes. The steering wheel is made of the same material with a green stripe at 12 o'clock position, while the dashboard is covered in Lacoste's crocodile patch.